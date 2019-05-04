Meerut: 65-year-old held for molesting minors

A retired employee of an company has been arrested for allegedly molesting at least six girls including minors in Jagrati area of

The accused identified as Vimal, 65, has been working as a social activist, providing shelter and free education to the poor girls.

"We have arrested an old man for allegedly physically exploiting at least 6 girls, including minors, at his residence in Jagrati Vihar colony. FIR will be registered in the case. Have also arrested another person in connection with the case," of Police told ANI.

The horrendous incident came to light on Thursday when CCTV footage of Vimal's residence at Jagrati Vihar was inspected. used to persuade young innocent girls and later used to sexually abuse them.

"The accused was living in the posh area while going through CCTV footage we found young girls being molested. has been arrested and the family of the victims have been informed., he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

