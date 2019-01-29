Meerut: Govt school sets example with its infrastructure, smart classes

Taking forward the Digital India campaign, a government school in provides smart classes to children thereby giving direct competition to private institutions in the region.

With no more seats available for admission, the primary school on Hapur road is now being praised by one and all. According to the school principal, Kausar Jahan, parents are withdrawing their children from private schools and asking her to give them admission in the government school.

"I joined this school in 2014. At that time, there were very few children studying here - only four to six children in each class. That's when I decided to change the atmosphere here at any cost. I personally used to tour around villages and ask people to send their children to study here. Later, I got in touch with and informed him about the lack of infrastructure in our campus. He provided us whatever we have asked for. Slowly I took help from others also. Media has also played a crucial role in promoting our school amongst the masses," Jahan told ANI.

"Now the time is such that there is no place to sit in the school. Recently, we have 50 students in each class," she added.

