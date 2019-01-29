Receiving Padma Shri a matter of happiness for my patients, says Dr Mukherjee

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, a Ranchi-based doctor who is known for charging minimal consultation fee for medical treatment, said receiving the was a matter of happiness not only for him but for his patients as well.

"This is a matter of happiness for me as well as my patients. I started treating patients soon after I completed my education. I still charge Rs.5 as consultation fee," he told ANI.

The 83-year-old doctor was recognised and appreciated for his service to society as his name featured on the list of awardees for this year.

Meanwhile, felicitated Thanga Darlong, who was also presented a this year, on Monday.

Darlong was conferred the award in the category of art-music-flute for his prowess in playing the Rosem- a traditional flute made of bottle gourd and bamboo.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna.

