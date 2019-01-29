Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah are 'traitors', says Indresh Kumar

likened Navjot Singh Sidhu, and actors Aamir and to and Najafi of Bengal while referring to the trio as 'traitors.'

Speaking to media after an event here on Monday, Kumar opined that doesn't need Muslim youth like Ajmal Kasab (lone terrorist caught alive after 26/11 attack), but rather like former APJ

" doesn't need Muslim Youth like Kasab, Yakub, and Ishrat Jahan but rather those who walk on the path shown by Kalam. Those who walk on the path of Kasab will be considered only as traitors," said

"They may be good actors (Navjot Singh Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Aamir Khan) but they don't deserve respect as they are traitors. They are like and Jaichand," he added.

Kumar also said that Congress, Left parties, communal religious forces, and few judges are responsible for the delay in Ayodhya case hearing.

"The first reason for the delay in construction of is Congress, second is the left parties, third is the communal religious forces, and the fourth are few judges who are delaying justice. I appeal to the saints and sadhus to sit at dharna outside the office, office of left parties and outside the house of Judges who are delaying the matter," he added.

The cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit case, slated for January 29, due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice SA Bobde.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)