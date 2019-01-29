'Over 14.61 lakh jobs have been generated through more than 3.67 lakh MSMEs in Odisha'

Odisha Finance, Excise & Agriculture & said that over 14.61 lakh jobs have been generated through more than 3.67 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) established in the state.

"More than 3.67 lakh MSM enterprises have been established in the state with a cumulative investment of more than Rs.17,863 crore, they are providing employment to over 14.61 lakh persons," Behara said at the inaugural ceremony of the Odisha MSME International Trade Fair-2019 on Monday.

He also said investment promotion in the MSME sector remains a focus area of the government.

"Altogether, 724 projects worth Rs. 2765 crore have been approved by District Level Single Window Committees since April 2015," said Behera.

400 MSMEs and are participating in the trade fair with an aim to promote the MSME sector and explore business opportunities in the State.

32 entrepreneurs from 04 countries namely Iran, Bangladesh, and, are participating in the trade fair themed 'Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups.

