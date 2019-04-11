JUST IN
Google Assistant finally arrives on G Suite

ANI  |  Internet 

At the Cloud Next '19, Google hasannounced a slew of changes to its G Suite service for enterprises to make it much smarter and seamless. One of the major additions if the integration of the productivity apps with Google Assistant.

The integration of the voice assistant is currently available in beta for Calendar. When you sign in to your G Suite account, you will be able to instruct Assistant to pull out information from your work calendar and tell you when your next meeting is.

Apart from the integration of Google Assistant, other updates include new G Suite add-ons, Drive metadata, third-party connectivity in Cloud Search, and updates to Hangouts Meet.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 22:32 IST

