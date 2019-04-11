Google Assistant finally arrives on G Suite

At the Cloud Next '19, hasannounced a slew of changes to its service for enterprises to make it much smarter and seamless. One of the major additions if the integration of the productivity apps with

The integration of the voice is currently available in beta for Calendar. When you sign in to your account, you will be able to instruct to pull out information from your work calendar and tell you when your next meeting is.

Apart from the integration of Assistant, other updates include new add-ons, Drive metadata, third-party connectivity in Cloud Search, and updates to Hangouts Meet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)