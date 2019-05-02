Meet Kashmir's blind quilt makers

Two Kashmiri brothers, namely 45-year-old Teli and 40-year-old Mohamad Hussian, who are blind by birth, have garnered immense praise in for their extraordinary talent of sewing fashionable and embroidered quilts.

With the help of their father, the brothers earn their livelihood together by making trendy quilts, cushions, and mattresses for customers. They receive sizeable orders from a and are quite popular among locals.

The Teli brothers, as the introduction goes, were trained at the Institute for the Visually Handicapped in Dehradun, where they learned Braille and some home sciences.

"We both work with our father. We went to Dehradun for training. We are happy that we earn with our hard work. Our parents were against begging. They taught us not to beg, but instead, earn a livelihood by doing some hard work," told ANI.

In their tiny shop, closer to home, the brothers sew mattress covers and fill cushion covers with cotton, and have emerged as an inspiration.

