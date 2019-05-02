How will listing Masood Azhar help when Pak PM is friends with Modi: Digvijaya

-
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked how designating Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would help when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flaunts his friendship with Narendra Modi.
At a time when the nation is celebrating India's diplomatic victory, Singh, Congress' candidate from Bhopal, said, "How will listing (Masood Azhar as a global terrorist) help when Pakistan Prime Minister is flaunting his friendship with Modi ji. I would say, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, and Hafiz Saeed should be immediately handed over to India."
India's representative to the United Nations UN Syed Akburuddin on Wednesday announced that Masood Azhar was declared a global terrorist by the UN.
Azhar is the head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack on February 14, which killed 40 CRPF personnel in South Kashmir.
A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would lead to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on his travel and constraints on possessing weapons, similarly to the Al Qaida and ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).
