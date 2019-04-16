JUST IN
Meet S.Ride, Sony's rival to Uber in Japan

From gadgets, Sony is moving into taxi-hailing service. The company announced the launch of its taxi-hailing service, S.Ride app, in Tokyo.

The Sony S.Ride is a joint venture of Sony and its payment service with five taxi companies in Tokyo. The service offer area is Tokyo 23 wards, Musashino City, Mitaka City, the company statement notes.

Unlike Uber, the app is not for ride-hailing service, but works by connecting you closest taxi from the existing taxi network. Once you launch the app, a taxi close by, from the partner companies, will pick you up.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 21:21 IST

