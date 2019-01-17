Meghalaya: Search for miners to continue till govt asks us to step back, says Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma

Operation to trace and evacuate miners trapped in a 370-feet deep illegal mine in Meghalaya's East Hills will continue till the government asks the to step back, Capt D K said on Thursday.

"Operation by started three weeks ago. We are a team of 10 people. We have sent a team of divers with an and latest equipment. Last night, we recovered a dead body at a depth of around 150 feet from the surface. For now, divers are using a hit and trial method. The will be continued till the government asks us to step back," Capt D K said.

The divers were using Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) to trace the 15 miners who have been trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine at near Lyteiñ River, for over a month now. "As there are many uncharted small mines in the area, it is difficult to understand where to head next," Capt said.

is operating pumps to remove water from the mine. KSB, a German company, is likely to install its pumps by Thursday evening to pump out the water.

A team of doctors and other senior officials are monitoring the rescue operations from the spot. The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also coordinating with other agencies in undertaking the rescue operation.

Fifteen miners have been trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation has been attempting to evacuate the miners.

