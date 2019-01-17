JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Birthday wishes pour in for veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar

Rishabh Pant shares his happiness
Business Standard

U'khand: Police arrest two smugglers, seize leopard skins worth Rs 20 lakh

ANI  |  Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), [India] 

Two people have been arrested for smuggling wild animal parts in Bageshwar on Thursday, police said.

"The joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Bageshwar police has seized skins of two leopards worth of Rs 20 lakh in the international market. A case has been registered against the two under the Wildlife Protection Act," according to a police statement.

The arrested have been identified as Laxmi Narayan Goswami and Pushkar Singh Panda.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements