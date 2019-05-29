Meghan Markle opts out of meeting with Trumps during their UK state visit

Markle, the has opted out of the British royal family's meeting with and First Lady Melania Trump, who are scheduled to visit the in early June.

will be hosting and his wife on their three-day visit in June. This will be the first official state visit of the US to the UK.

In the capital, Harry is scheduled to have a private lunch with the US and and will have tea with on his second day in the country.

and will also join Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Trump for a welcome ceremony at definitely won't make an appearance at any of these events, Cosmopolitan reports.

During all these engagements, Meghan, who just gave birth a couple of weeks ago, will likely be hanging out at with her newborn son, enjoying the peace and privacy of her maternity leave.

However, the Duchess has not made any statement about it so far, and she probably isn't upset about missing this because she's definitely not a Trump fan.

According to Marie Claire, before joining the royal family, Markle, a proud feminist, had made her stance on Trump clear during the US in 2016. Describing Trump's politics as "misogynistic" and "divisive", also spoke of her support for his presidential opponent at the time,

Appearing on The Nightly Show with three years ago, said: "It's really the moment I go; we film Suits in and I might just stay in .. Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right?"

"I think it was in 2012, the lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it...Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of that he's painting," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)