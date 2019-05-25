Meghan Markle to miss Trump on UK state visit

Markle will not be joining husband for a private lunch being hosted by to welcome US on his first official to the UK next month, announced on Saturday.

The 37-year-old royal, who gave birth to the couple's first baby earlier this month, will not join the rest of the royals during a series of events during the three-day visit beginning June 3. The Duchess of Sussex, during her time in the US as an actress, has described Trump as being "misogynistic" and "divisive" in a 2016 interview with a US television show.

The will be joined by son of Wales, Charles, and wife for the official welcome of Trump and his wife on the day they arrive. A ceremonial welcome will be held in the palace's garden on the first day of the visit, instead of the usual Horse Guards Parade venue in Whitehall in The decision is likely to be due to security concerns.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince and Kate Middleton, will join the Queen, and for a lavish state banquet at Leading figures from UK national life and prominent Americans in Britain will be in attendance.

The US will also have tea with the heir to the throne and his wife during the first day. On the second day he will meet with Theresa May, just a few days before she steps down as

They will co-host a business breakfast meeting, attended by the Duke of at Trump will then visit Downing Street to hold talks with the followed by a joint conference.

That evening the Trumps will host a return dinner at Winfield House, the residence of the US ambassador, which and will attend on behalf of the

The Queen and will attend the national commemorative event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth, on June 5. More than 300 D-Day veterans will be at the ceremony which aims to tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and historical aircraft.

Trump is reportedly bringing his grown-up children with him when he visits the UK - daughter and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisers to the president, along with her siblings Tiffany Trump, Jr and

May hailed it as an opportunity for the UK and US "to strengthen our already close relationship" when the was announced in April. The said it would "reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship" between the two nations.

