Mehboob Nagar reeling under water crisis, residents irked by contaminated tap water

With mercury on the rise across the nation, residents of Mehboob Nagar here are facing hardships due to water shortage in the area.

With not a single drop of water in their taps, locals here have claimed that no consistent water supply is available for the last 15 days. They have also claimed that water coming out of taps is yellow in colour.

While water tankers were sent to the area, locals claim that water in these tankers is not enough to meet their needs.

Speaking to ANI, Meera Begum, a resident of Mehboob Nagar, said: "There is no water in the taps. We do not have money to buy water bottles from the market. We have to wait in long queues to fulfill our daily water needs"

Echoing similar sentiments, another local, Habbedha, said, "This is the month of Ramzan. Do we keep fast or loiter around looking for water? Tap water, which comes once in 8-10 days, is yellow in colour."

While residents of the area say they have approached the administration regarding this shortage of water, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, they claimed.

