Stalin to attend Andhra CM-elect Jagan's swearing-in ceremony

MK will attend chief minister-designate Jaganmohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held in on May 30, party sources said.

Jagan's swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at at 12.23 pm on Thursday.

Earlier, the rang up his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and invited him over to the event.

Jaganmohan-led (YSRCP) got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting Chandrababu Naidu-led from power.

YSRCP won 151 seats, whereas TDP's tally fell drastically from 102 in 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

In the Lok Sabha results too YSRCP managed to win 22 of the 25 parliamentary seats.

Reddy has already invited Telangana K to his swearing-in.

KCR has agreed to attend the ceremony at Vijaywada before leaving for Narendra Modi's oath-taking to be held on the same day in

