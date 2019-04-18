Widows of Vrindavan cast their votes

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 18 (ANI): Hundreds of widows in town of district on Thursday voted in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Cleanliness, road development and proper delivery of government schemes are among the main issues, these widows said they voted for.

"Today, I voted for the development of my city, for cleanliness. I want that our Ashram keep flourishing and we keep getting pension," says widow from Madhya Pradesh, who has been living in for the past 10 years.

While some women live in the government ashrams, others have to live in rented houses across various towns near Vrindavan.

Apart from the monthly pension of Rs 1850 and 35 kg of ration, the provides quarterly income to some widows living in government ashrams. However, the lives of women living outside ashrams are a constant struggle, which remains the same, irrespective of the government in power.

Ninety-year-old says, "Five kg out of 35 kg ration we get is misappropriated by the I want the government to ensure that I get complete ration and that is why I voted today."

Mandal also says that a house should be allotted to each woman along with an increase in their pension.

Complaining about the Municipal Corporation, who lives in says that Municipal Corporation had not heeded repeated requests to them for building a road, which will enable them to go to toilet.

Singh says she is among those women who did not receive benefit from Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the flagship programme launched by PM Narendra Modi in September last year. "I am not able to benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme as I do not have my Ayushman card yet," says Singh.

