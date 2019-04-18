'Kerala mein kushti, aur Delhi mein dosti': PM Modi slams Cong, CPI (M); questions Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad

on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad stating it was "appeasement politics".

PM Modi also questioned why the could not contest from Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala's capital if he wanted to send a message to the South.

" had to come to Wayanad here to secure his place in Parliament. He says he will not speak a word against CPI (Marxist). mein kushti, aur mein dosti, yahi inka khel hai," PM Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"Congress' 'Naamdaar' says he is contesting from Wayanad because he wanted to send a message to South. Couldn't you contest from to give the message? It is the capital. It is not a message to South, but a message of appeasement politics," he added.

The further slammed the Congress party and CPI (Marxist) for creating tensions in "It is in front of you what the Congress and the Communists have done to the brotherhood, faith and trust in Kerala," he said.

"When is on the path of development, it becomes imperative to get rid of the Congress and Communist culture. In democracy, governments are formed and voted out on the basis of ideologies. However, the ideology of the Congress and Communist is of opportunism," the said.

"I would like to tell the BJP workers that one day will be free of of violence. Their sacrifice will not go in vain," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that because of CPI (Marxist), "the situation in Kerala is so bad that people can't even pray to their deity. If they do, they are thrashed and put behind the bars."

"Let me assure that on May 23 when we again form government, we will fight for your faith from court to Parliament. BJP's stand is clear. But, Congress is playing a dangerous double game. They say something in Delhi, something else in Kerala. It is important to understand their two faces," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also slammed

"It is becoming clear now that Kerala floods was less of a natural calamity and more of negligence of Kerala government," he said.

