Dial 155270 to prevent mob violence, 155271 for curbing noise pollution

The Police on Thursday launched two new helpline numbers and 155271, for prevention of mob violence and noise pollution, respectively.

"Helpline number is available for receiving calls related to any incident of lynching or mob violence. Any person aggrieved or a witness can report any such incident to this round the clock helpline number.....155271 has been launched to receive calls related to in ," the Police said in a statement.

The mob violence helpline number was introduced in compliance with the directions of the while the helpline came in compliance with the directions of Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

"The had asked that a response system may be introduced to deal with such acts and to prevent the instances of loss of life and public as well as private properties during incidents of mob violence...... NGT ordered that effective steps be undertaken to control and to sensitize the public about the hazards of sound Pollution," the statement said.

With the introduction of the new helpline numbers, the public can lodge complaints regarding sound pollution from DJ's, loudspeakers, public address system, sound amplifiers, generators of 5 KV or more, like marble cutting machine operating between 10pm to 6am. Action on calls would be taken promptly against any such violators using such sound system, whether fitted on static location or vehicle.

The helplines would remain operational 24x7 to provide round the clock assistance to the public. It would also facilitate quick and professional response and swift action by the Police Control Room (PCR) vans and local police stations.

