Meme experts enjoy field day as Tahir celebrates after taking wickets against Pak

In the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup match between and Pakistan, Proteas spinner scalped two wickets and he sent the Twitterverse rolling with his trademark celebration style.

Tahir has a knack of running around the ground to celebrate the dismissal and this habit allowed meme experts to enjoy a field day on

"The nearest must have stopped Tahir before reaching the nearest Expressway #CWC19 #PAKvSA," one fan tweeted.

"Breaking: ICC ordered to close all exit doors at so doesn't run out of the stadium after taking a wicket," one user posted.

One fan posted a photo of Tahir having a sprint alongside and captioned the post as " after taking the 2nd wicket. #PakvsSA #CWC19".

One user posted photos of chicken and captioned the post as "Imran Tahir as a chicken."

One user posted a series of photos and captioned the post as "Imran Tahir has reached after taking a wicket."

"Imran Tahir has reached sea view after taking the wicket of and #PAKvSA #CWC19 #PakvSA," one fan tweeted.

Tahir after picking up two wickets became the most successful Proteas spinner in the World Cups as he now has 39 wickets to his credit in the tournament. He went past Allan Donald, who had 38 wickets to his name.

In the match between and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. was able to score 308 runs in the allotted fifty overs, owing to Haris Sohail's knock of 89 runs.

has so far won just one match in and if they lose against Pakistan, they are pretty much out of the semi-final race.

