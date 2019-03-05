Imran Tahir to quit ODIs after World Cup

South Africa's leg-spinner has decided to step down from international ODI after 2019.

"I have always wanted to play in the World Cup, it would be a great achievement for me to play for this great team. I have a mutual understanding with and going forward I decided that I would finish at the World Cup, that is why I am contracted until then," the International Council quoted Tahir as saying.

Tahir, Pakistan-born spinner will make himself available for the T20 franchise cricket after

The 39-year-old has said that he will continue to play the T20 format for and he would like to see young talent prosper for the Proteas in the ODI format.

"After that, Cricket has allowed me to go and play around the world in various leagues but I would also love to play T20 cricket for South Africa. I think I have the ability and can play a role in T20 cricket for South Africa. I am grateful for the opportunity," Tahir said.

"I also feel there are a couple of good spinners in the country who need the opportunity. We are fighting for the same spot, but looking to the future, they will have more opportunities to play for South Africa," he added.

Tahir qualified to play for South Africa on January 1, 2011, and he was selected for the Cricket 2011.

The achieved many accolades during his international career. In a match against West Indies, he became the first South African to take seven wickets in an ODI.

He is also the fastest South African to reach 100 ODI wickets.

Tahir has taken 156 wickets in ODIs at 24.56 in 95 ODIs and he is expected to play an important role in the upcoming World Cup in England.

