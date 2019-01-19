Mexico 'doing nothing' to stop third caravan of migrants: Donald Trump

-
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Mexican government is 'doing nothing' to stop the third caravan of migrants which has been 'fully formed' and is approaching the southern US border.
The US President took to Twitter, saying, "Mexico is doing nothing to stop the caravan, which is now fully formed and heading to the United States. We stopped the last two-many are still in Mexico but can't get through our Wall, but it takes a lot of Border Agents if there is no Wall. Not easy!"
The statement by the US President comes amid the long-standing impasse between Trump and his lawmakers over funding the US $ 5.7 billion on building a border on the southern US-Mexico border, at a time when the federal government is going through a shutdown recorded as the longest in the US history.
A Mexican immigration official stationed at the southern US-Mexico border informed Fox News on Thursday that a new caravan of migrants from Central America, including almost 1,000 people, have begun entering into Mexico from Guatemala.
A wall along the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's signature campaign promises which the Democrats are adamantly opposing, arguing that a wall would be costly and ineffective.
