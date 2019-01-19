We should take leverage of globalisation, says Indian envoy in Nepal

Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri on Saturday stressed the need for taking leverage of globalisation by India and Nepal and move ahead. "It is up to us to take the leverage of globalisation and get benefitted," he said.
"The globalisation in a general sense has hugely benefited the unbenefitted in the developing world. You and I are the beneficiaries of globalisation. It is now up to us to leverage this and take this up," said Puri in his inaugural speech at the second edition of the International Entrepreneurship Conclave, aimed at bringing Nepali and Indian entrepreneurs together.
Highlighting the potentiality of the entrepreneurship in Nepal and referring to the youth population of the country, the Indian Ambassador said: "Nepal has very fine internet connectivity. The fact is that the mobile phone is around the place with everyone that you are moving ahead in speed on digitalisation."
"I think you are particularly poised to take advantage of this phase of globalisation and take advantage of the fact that you are a country with a population of around 27 million as well as a growing economy. Here, there are great opportunities for businesses, and for innovators," Puri said.
The International Entrepreneurship conclave that was initiated in 2018 had brought in over 400 start-ups from India and Nepal. The theme for the conclave this year was 'To connect the great entrepreneurial minds of Nepal and India,' which aimed at building marketing connections with the people from various walks of life.
Other speakers at the conclave included founder of YouFirst Ventures and TransAsia Ventures Vikrant Gugnani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes Aditya Ghosh, co-founder and Managing Director of IME Group Hem Raj Dhakal, CEO of Prisma Advertising Ranjit Acharya, CEO of Sushmit Group Sushil Pokharel, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, venture philanthropist and social entrepreneur Varun Saraf, Editor of 'Karobar Daily' Kuber Chalise.
"Starting this innovative idea brings people from both the countries together. It connects them and encourages doing something. This is an innovative thing in my opinion," said Bishnu Rimal, Chief Political Advisor to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
"Secondly, I would like to connect it with our government. As Ambassador Puri said that we have one slogan 'Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali,' there we have already said to the public that we are going to connect the people in a different way in our country and the entire globe."
"So, I think this is one of the finest opportunities for me to just explain about what you are going to do in the days to come, the Government of Nepal is all the time in your backside, encouraging you," Rimal said.
