US-Turkey ties can't grow until MSB is "dealt with": Lindsey Graham

The United States cannot enhance its diplomatic relationship with Turkey until Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MSB) is "dealt with", US Senator Lindsey Graham said here on Saturday.
Al Jazeera quoted Graham at a press conference here on Saturday that the US will reintroduce sanctions against those involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate building in the Turkish capital on October 2, last year.
The statement from the US Senator came after his meet with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday over the process of US troops' withdrawal from Syria.
Last year in November, after the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US confirmed that Khashoggi's murder was ordered by MSB, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on the 17 Saudi individuals who were allegedly involved in Khashoggi's murder, while the Senate adopted a resolution blaming the Saudi Crown Prince.
In addition, at least 21 Saudis nationals have reportedly been arrested in connection with the case, with five facing the death penalty.
On October 2, Khashoggi was reported missing after he stepped into Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to collect paperwork that would allow him to get married to his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who later said that he never appeared from the building.
After days of denial, Saudi Arabia confirmed its role in Khashoggi's killing after facing massive pressure from Turkey over its investigations on the issue. However, contradictory statements by Saudi Arabia resulted in an international uproar led by President Erdogan, who demanded Riyadh come clean and accept its role in the scribe's death.
