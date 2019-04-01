Parineeti Chopra turns babysitter for Sania Mirza's son Izhaan

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Malik has found a khala in none other than Parineeti Chopra!

The treated her fans with a love-filled picture of herself with the five-month-old boy. In the picture, Izhaan can be seen sitting on Parineeti's lap and happily chewing on her hand.

"I'm a khaala now!!!! Izzu is edible and I want to eat him, but for now I'm allowing him to eat my hand @mirzasaniar Can I keep this child foreverrrrrr," she wrote alongside the photo.

The tennis champion was quick to respond in the comments section. She wrote, "Awee", and we couldn't agree more!

As per media reports, the 30-year-old decided to take some time off from shooting to visit Sania's house in

Sania, who is quite active on the photo-sharing application, often posts Izhaan's pictures on Recently, Sania posted a selfie with Izhaan on the social media platform, on which, Priyanka commented, " Soooo cute."

In April 2018, Sania took to her official handle and announced the arrival of 'Baby Malik'. They welcomed Izhaan on October 30 last year.

On April 12, 2010, Sania and former got married in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the in followed by a Pakistani wedding.

On the work front, Sania will be back playing tennis in 2020 during the Tokyo

Meanwhile, Parineeti's latest outing 'Kesari', starring is doing well at the box office and has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

She is currently shooting for the upcoming biopic on badminton champion after Shraddha Kapoor opted out of the project. Parineeti also has other films in her kitty including ' Faraar' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.

