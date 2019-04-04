Britney Spears' boyfriend praises her after she checks into mental health facility

American Britney Spears' boyfriend is sticking by her side during the rough patch.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the 'Sometimes' checked into a mental health facility as she continues to cope with her father Jamie Spears' recent health issues.

broke a hiatus and wrote on recently, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit."

Despite everything that has been going through for the past few months, a source told E! News, that Asghari has been an important source of support for the

The insider told E! News that the duo "is very much still together."

"Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now," the source revealed.

The source also added that Asghari has been "very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better." That also included him checking in on her and being "by her side."

Spears' beau also praised his girlfriend on after the news broke that she was seeking treatment.

"It isn't weakness. It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am," he wrote on his Story.

On January 4, the 37-year-old announced that she was cancelling her 'Britney: Domination' residency.

"I am dedicating my focus and to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time," she said in a statement at the time.

"I apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you," she added.

The singer's father's colon reportedly ruptured two months prior to her putting the concert on hold.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand," she wrote on on January 4.

E! News learned that Jamie spent 28 days in the hospital after his life-threatening health issue. A second source told E! News on Wednesday that his health situation "has been weighing on [Spears] and affecting her emotional well-being."

The 37-year-old decided that she "needed to take time for herself" and has also just been prioritising "focusing on her kids, her family and her boyfriend."

The second source added, " has been putting on a brave face and keeping a positive attitude about his health."

After a tumultuous year, Spears told in 2008, "My father saved my life. I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. I've not always been a good daughter, but he basically gave up his job and his life to look after me at a time when I wasn't even sure I wanted to go on living. I owe him my life."

Spears has two children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 13-year-old Sean Federline, and 12-year-old

