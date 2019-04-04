Amber Rose pregnant with her second child, expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards

revealed that she and her boyfriend 'AE' Edwards are expecting their first child together.

Amber in an post announced the exciting news by sharing a photo, in which the 35-year-old model is smiling

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother," she wrote alongside the snap.

Her beau also shared the same photo on his account announcing the pregnancy news.

This will be the model's second child. She is already a mom to a 6-year-old son, Thomaz, whom she shares with Wiz Khalifa, reported E! News.

The mother-to-be received a slew of congratulatory messages in the comments section of her recent post. For instance, wrote, "Congrats mama!!"

Apart from Rose, Edwards too revealed the baby's sex in his post.

"Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine," he captioned the post!

"Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s--t wild! I love you. I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r 'where the b--es @?' he further wrote.

According to Billboard, Edwards is the at Def Jam Records.

Rose gushed about her beau in an post in January. "In the past, I've used the words 'best friend' very loosely while speaking of my ex's but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships," she wrote at the time.

She continued, "I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the healthiest way again."

Rose has previously opened up about what it's like to co-parent with her ex. Last year in February, she and Khalifa had dressed up as 'Suicide Squad' characters for their son's birthday party.

In 2016, she offered some words of wisdom during an interview."Women are just naturally smarter, so if you just really take the high road in every situation, especially with a separation or a divorce or something, if you're always the bigger person, the nicer person in the situation, eventually they'll come around and it'll be the best thing that could ever happen for your baby," she said at that time.

Rose also urged other mothers to "try to have family days with your kid's father" because "that's the best thing for your baby."

Rose explained that Sebastian is "the happiest when he's around me and his dad at the same time."

Rose asserted that it's all about their child, not the past between the parents.

