Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney are now married!

Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and musician Patrick Carney, just tied the knot.
The singer and 'The Black Keys' drummer got hitched in New Orleans at the beautiful Marigny Opera House, reported E! News.
The 'All You Wanted' singer posted a screenshot of People's notification about their wedding on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Can confirm."
Michelle's friend Anda shared photos and videos of the wedding nuptials on her Instagram account, including Michelle walking down the aisle with her Patrick as well as the bride being escorted by her father to the altar.
It looked like a beautiful sunny day in the Big Easy, as the attendees partied in a brick courtyard after the wedding ceremony.
According to E! News, famous chef, Andrew Zimmern was also there as he was seen in some of the social media videos and commented on one of Michelle's earlier photos from an outing in New Orleans.
The couple's special day comes about two years after they announced their engagement. 'The Black Keys' drummer popped the big question on Michelle's 34th birthday on July 2, 2017.
"Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for. 34 might be the best year yet," she had captioned a photo of her stunning engagement ring at that time.
The power couple revealed in February 2018 that they were expecting their first child together and Michelle's second child. The singer and her ex-husband Teddy Landau have a 13-year-old daughter named Owen Isabelle Landau together. They called it quits in 2015.
Michelle explained in a post on her Instagram account announcing her pregnancy earlier that their wedding would be "postponed" because they found out about "this little surprise."
She gave birth to her and Patrick's son Rhys James Carney on August 28, 2018.
Michelle and Patrick first met in February 2015 at a Grammys party in Los Angeles. The pair began collaborating soon after. They also co-produced her latest album 'Hopeless Romantic', reported People.
It is the third marriage for Patrick, who was previously married to Emily Ward and Denise Grollmus.
