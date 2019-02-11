Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance to support host Alicia Keys

Former First Lady made a surprise appearance at to support the host of the ceremony and discuss the important role music has played in her life.

Obama, 55, appeared onstage alongside Keys, Lady Gaga, and

Keys introduced the segment saying, "Music is what we all love, music is what it's all about. Everybody is out here shining and I'm so proud to bring us together to honour this moment because music is what we cry to, it's what we march to, it's what we rock to, it's what we make love to. It's our shared global language."



"From the I wore out on the South Side, to the 'who run the world' songs that fuelled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story. And I know that's true for everybody here.

"Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters every story within every voice, every note within every song," Obama said.

After the awards ceremony she posted a group photograph on and said as a friend she always makes sure to be with her "girls" at every point in their lives.

"For me, a big part of friendship is showing up for your girlswhether that's for a birthday, a quick catch-up after work, or a major milestone.

"So I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the # She is one of the most genuine, caring, and thoughtful people I knowthere's no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music," Obama captioned the photo.

Keys was announced the host of the ceremony last month.

