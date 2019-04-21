John Singleton bombarded with messages after heart stroke

Oscar-nominated John Singleton, best known for directorial debut movie " n the Hood" is in the hospital after he suffered a stroke recently.

Several Hollywood celebrities took to their to send out their wishes to and wishing him a speedy recovery.

posted an image of himself and on saying, "Pray 4, my brother."

Two-time Academy Award-winning posted a picture of the on and wrote, "Get well, John Singleton! Such a generous spirit."

Mark Wahlberg, who has been friends with for years and also featured in Singleton's 2005 film "Four Brothers," wrote: "Saying prayers for my brother today."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Singleton was nominated for best director and best screenplay for "Boys n the Hood," which had hit the theatres in 1991, as reported by The

Singleton was the first African-American nominated for an for best director.

His most recent projects include the FX show "Snowfall," about the rise of crack in Singleton is one of the creators and producers of the show. According to the Internet Movie Database, Singleton directed three episodes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)