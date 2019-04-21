John Singleton bombarded with messages after heart stroke

Oscar-nominated director John Singleton, best known for directorial debut movie "Boyz n the Hood" is in the hospital after he suffered a stroke recently.
Several Hollywood celebrities took to their social media platforms to send out their wishes to Singleton and wishing him a speedy recovery.
Rapper Snoop Dogg posted an image of himself and Singleton on Instagram saying, "Pray 4, my brother."
Two-time Academy Award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro posted a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, "Get well, John Singleton! Such a generous spirit."
Mark Wahlberg, who has been friends with Singleton for years and also featured in Singleton's 2005 film "Four Brothers," wrote: "Saying prayers for my brother John Singleton today."
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Singleton was nominated for best director and best screenplay for "Boys n the Hood," which had hit the theatres in 1991, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Singleton was the first African-American nominated for an Academy Award for best director.
His most recent projects include the FX show "Snowfall," about the rise of crack in Los Angeles. Singleton is one of the creators and executive producers of the show. According to the Internet Movie Database, Singleton directed three episodes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
