Instagram has been terrifying: Michelle Pfeiffer

Veteran Pfeiffer, who recently signed up to photo sharing site Instagram, says she finds ''terrifying''.

The 60-year-old said it is hard for her to adjust to the attention celebrities get on as she has been a private person all her life.

''It's been terrifying for me, honestly. I've spent my entire life avoiding, doing as little as possible, in terms of exposure - literally the least that I could get away with as an actress," Pfeiffer told magazine.

The joined the platform after her co-stars posted a welcome message for her online when she signed "Maleficent 2".

''It was so sweet, and I wanted to respond, but I couldn't. I had no format. I didn't tweet. I didn't have I had nothing. But I've started paying more attention. And I've been following other celebrities who I think are as private as I am, and even they are venturing into the world.

"So I'm dipping my toe in. I'll be very tentative in the beginning. But in a weird way, I'm kind of excited about it," she said.

