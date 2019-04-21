Second song from 'De De Pyaar De' out tomorrow

Makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De' are all set to release the second song from the film tomorrow.

The 'Drishyam' to handle and posted a twenty-second teaser of the song titled 'Tu Mila To Haina'.

From the teaser, the song appears to have been sung by Arijit Singh. It has been composed by Amaal Malik and written by Kunaal Vermaa.

In this song, Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are seen romancing on the streets and sharing intimate moments. In one of the scenes, Rakul Preet is even seen giving a head massage to Devgn.

