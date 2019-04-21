Second song from 'De De Pyaar De' out tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Working with Ajay, Tabu made Rakul push the envelope
Trailer of rom-com 'De De Pyaar De' is out
'De De Pyaar De' first look unveiled: Ajay Devgn recreates his iconic leg split
Vadi Sharaban song out from the film 'De De Pyaar De'
Need to learn mindset of audience to grow as an actor, says Ajay Devgn
-
Makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De' are all set to release the second song from the film tomorrow.
The 'Drishyam' actor took to Twitter handle and posted a twenty-second teaser of the song titled 'Tu Mila To Haina'.
From the teaser, the song appears to have been sung by Arijit Singh. It has been composed by Amaal Malik and written by Kunaal Vermaa.
In this song, Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are seen romancing on the streets and sharing intimate moments. In one of the scenes, Rakul Preet is even seen giving a head massage to Devgn.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU