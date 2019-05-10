Miley Cyrus might just have announced upcoming song title

"Wrecking Ball" Cyrus has given fans a mystery, it seems.

Her latest post has led to speculations that she has finished her new album and it will be released soon.

The took to to share a photo of herself, standing next to a recording microphone and a piano.

However, it was the caption that sparked speculation. She wrote, "She Is Coming"

According to Billboard, the phrase 'She is Coming' could be the name of her seventh album.

"Me and [producer] Mark [Ronson] have worked on a bunch of on my next record, so I was kind of just in this creative space," she said during an interview last year for the Most Requested Live with Romeo.

The American was recently seen at for Met Gala event organised by the Costume Institute Gala.

