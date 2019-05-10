Bella Thorne all set to star in 'The Friendship Game'

American actor Bella Thorne is soon going to treat fans with her science-fiction horror film 'The Friendship Game'.
The actor has been roped in to star in the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Scooter Corkle, reported Variety.
Daniel Bekerman will produce the horror film, which will go on floors in August in Vancouver. Corkle will helm the film from a script by Damien Ober, whose credits include writing segments for Netflix's sci-fi series 'The OA'.
The sci-fi flick follows a group of teens in a small town as they come across a strange object that tests their loyalties to each other with increasingly destructive consequences as they go deeper into the game.
'The Friendship Game' is the second feature project for Corkle, who previously directed 'Hollow in the Land, starring Dianna Agron.
Thorne and Ober will also serve as the executive producers of 'The Friendship Game' along with Gabriel Chicoine, Zak Kilberg of Social Construct Films and Anisi and Greg Schenz.
Thorne was the lead of the Freeform series 'Famous in Love', which was cancelled last year after two seasons.
Her other credits include Disney Channel's 'Shake It Up' and the films 'Blended', 'The DUFF', 'You Get Me', 'Amityville: The Awakening', 'The Babysitter', 'Midnight Sun' and 'Assassination Nation', among others.
