Minor girl thrashed, molested in UP's Jaunpur

A minor girl was allegedly thrashed and molested here in Jaunpur's Zafarabad area, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to fore after the accused made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media platforms. According to the police, the incident was held around three days ago.

Soon after learning about the video, police registered a case and started an investigation.

"A video has been made viral in which a Dalit boy is beating up and molesting a minor girl. We have taken cognizance of it and registered a case. A team has been constituted to arrest the culprit," Jaunpur Superintendent of Police VK Mishra told ANI.

A special team has been constituted to probe the matter.

