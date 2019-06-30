Navy has important role in Act East Policy: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the Navy and called it the most important component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "Act East Policy".

"I believe the Indian Navy is working as the most important component in our 'Act East Policy'. I believe Indian Navy will keep growing its strength," Singh said at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters here.

He also said that the Navy becomes more significant given neighbouring China's provocative activities. "Our neighbour China is always upto some activity or the other," he said.

He said the force not only plays an important role in maritime security but also assists authorities in tackling natural calamities.

Singh promised the naval personnel that he will try his best in resolving their housing problems. "I have been apprised about the housing problem. I will try my best to sort it out," he said.

Singh was on his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command as defence minister where he was briefed on the operational readiness of the Command and other aspects of maritime and coastal security on the eastern seaboard.

The minister also visited Indian Navy Submarines (INS) Shivalik and Sindhukirti and interacted with the crew members.

"Visited the indigenously conceived, designed & constructed frontline stealth frigate INS Shivalik and Indian Naval Submarine Sindhukirti at Visakhapatnam today. Indian Navy is maintaining a constant vigil against maritime threats and safeguarding our Nation's maritime interests," he tweeted.

