NDRF teams pre-positioned ahead of Southwest Monsoon: NDRF DG

The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are pre-positioned ahead of the Southwest Monsoon in the country, said officials here on Sunday.

SN Pradhan, Director General of NDRF, told ANI, "As per the standard operating procedure, we do pre-deployment of the forces during Monsoon. We have started the pre-positioning process this year as well."

"With the help of the Assam government, we have deployed the forces in the state successfully. In Bihar, procedures will be completed soon and the deployment will be made according to the request made by other states as well. All the preparations ahead of monsoon will be completed soon. In the coming days, we hope that the force will get authorization to use new equipment," he added.

Earlier this week, the Centre had asked the states and union territories to expand their preparedness by advancing planning, deployment of human, physical and financial resources ahead of the South West Monsoon.

