Modi govt gave hope to people at lowest income level: S Jaishankar

External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that in the last five years Prime Modi-led government "gave hope" to people at the lowest income level.

The added that the NDA dispensation in its previous term successfully met with expectations of the youth.

"Look at the election results in India, people have analyzed it. It's very clear that a lot of program and efforts have brought change and gave hope to the people at the lowest income level of the society, with a very profound impact. And at the same time if you look at the younger demographics and more aspirational expectations, those have also been met," he said while addressing an event here.

He underlined that Lok Sabha election results in show that the kept alive and strengthened the "expectation of change" in the country.

"My Big take in elections is that the five years of the government has actually created, kept alive and perhaps even strengthened the expectation of change in the country," said S Jaishankar.

He also opined that the global picture is very much complicated at present than it was five years ago and navigating the world is a much more complex exercise for any in the present scenario.

"The global picture is very much complicated than it was five years ago and for a of any country, leave alone a big country, navigating the world is a much more complex exercise. So I see that as a big challenge," said Jaishankar while addressing an event here on Thursday.

The Minister also clarified that nationalism has been validated electorally in different countries although the reason for the rise of nationalism varies in various countries.

"The Nationalism in is the nationalism of confidence, these are of societies who are finding that year on year prospects have improved, they feel that their views their culture their concepts now need to get a fairer hearing then that in the past," he said.

"Nationalism in other places is the nationalism of insecurity emanating from the sense that there is stagnation and quality of life hasn't improved. So the global balancing is driving the nationalism and it, in turn, driving the stress on globalization," he added.

