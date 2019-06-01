Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Has southern states been given a raw deal?

As the new dispensation began its second innings in Delhi, a perception took shape in southern that the region, particularly Tamil and Pradesh, has been given a raw deal in ministerial berth allocations.

has been given three Union ministerial berths in addition to Finance portfolio for Nirmala Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha from that state, while one each hail from and Telangana.

Tamil Nadu, which boasted of as many as nine ministers in the in 2009, did not get any representation in Modi 2.0 government.

While the BJP drew a blank this time, its ally AIADMK managed to win one (Theni) seat and the rest (37 Lok Sabha constituencies) went to the kitty of the DMK- combine.

DMK chief M K said has "slighted" Tamil by not appointing anyone from the state in the cabinet, since he was "angered" that people did not elect even a single from his party.

Congress's K S Alagiri said the exclusion could be only construed as boycott of not only AIADMK but Tamil as well.

Alleging a raw deal, he said "due to an anti-Modi wave" witnessed during polls, has been sidelined.

He said Sitharaman and External Affairs S Jaishankar have no links to Tamil people and could not be regarded as representatives of

He wondered what stopped the BJP from naming at least one of its leaders from to the (and elect them to the Rajya Sabha).

M Bharat Kumar said while was a Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, S Jaishankar was based.

"They have no links whatsoever to Tamil Nadu as of now. How do you expect them to protect the interests of our state?" he asked.

Ravindran Duraisamy, however, said it was wrong to say TN been given a raw deal. "Both Sitharaman and Jaishankar hail from Tamil Nadu and they have their roots here."



Though Sitharaman may have been elected to the from Karnataka, she was a native of Tamil Nadu and similar was the case with Jaishankar, he added.

D Jagadheeswaran said the difference of opinion within the top leadership of the AIADMK was the reason for no MP (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) from Tamil Nadu getting a berth.

and former Rajya Sabha MP, L Ganesan, said the present was not a full-fledged one, adding there were more openings, apparently indicating that Tamil Nadu stood a chance during future expansion.

"AIADMK should have been given (a berth), but we do not know what happened during the talks and what transpired."



Similar was the perception about representation of Pradesh in the Cabinet.

Andhra-based P Naveen said, "Seeing the Modi Cabinet, it appeared as if the Centre did not have any connection with Pradesh."



The BJP has only one MP in AP, Suresh Prabhu, who was elected to the in 2016.

However, he did not find a place in the Cabinet this time.

The BJP did not win any of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in AP in the recent

In 2014, the Telugu Desam Party's (which was an ally of the BJP then) two - P and Y S Chowdary - found place in the

During the UPA rule, the had more than 30 in undivided and there were more than seven ministers from the state with leaders like S Jaipal Reddy and M M Pallam Raju having Cabinet rank.

In Telangana, where BJP had won four LS seats, said people would have been happier if G Kishan Reddy had been given independent charge at the least, leave alone a Cabinet rank.

Though has been represented in the Cabinet, Narayana A, who teaches political philosophy at Azim Premji University, said it would be "a bit premature" to say if adequate representation has been given to the state in the Modi cabinet, because full cabinet was not yet in place.

He, however, expressed surprise over no representation for SCs, STs and OBCs for now.

"It is a little surprising that there is no representation for SCs, STs and OBCs, because SCs and STs have been with the BJP for some time now and the OBC is new addition to BJP's support base in Karnataka," he added.

The induction of (Vokkaliga) and is being considered as a balancing act to accommodate the two dominant communities of Another minister from Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi is a Brahmin.

The previous Modi ministry had five members from Karnataka, including Sitharaman.

The BJP's unit chief, P S Sreedharan Pillai, argued that though the southern states have given fewer for the party, the has given good consideration to the south.

Another BJP leader S Suresh said it was not about the number of ministers in the cabinet (from every state), but the union government's attitude towards the states that mattered.

He said the Centre had always and would continue to give all states a fair deal irrespective of the number of ministers.

Though the BJP drew a blank in Kerala, V Muraleedharan, a former state party chief, has been made He is a from

During the tenure of Congress-led UPA II, there were eight ministers from

