Modi invites Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India

Modi on Friday invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

"The country offers a skilled workforce, ease of doing business and double taxation avoidance besides excellent connectivity for trade and investment to prosper. I welcome businesses to invest with our Indian businesses and you are always welcome to India," he said after jointly inaugurating the India- Business Forum with Kyrgyz

Modi said that while the two countries share close cultural and economic ties, it is more important to boost relations in the key areas including trade and investment.

"It is clear that currently our trade and economic cooperation is lower than the possibilities. Therefore, the need for a business forum has come at the right time," the said.

"Growth in economic status and advancement in technology in are the prominent reasons for development across the globe. Besides, youth and innovators of will play a significant role in the attainment of India's goal of five trillion dollars," Modi added.

Modi is on a two-day visit to and attended the (SCO) Summit, besides holding bilateral meetings with several leaders including Chinese Xi Jinping, Russian and Afghan President

The underlined that there are three catalysts for boosting trade and economy -- conducive atmosphere, connectivity and business-to-business.

Modi said that both and Central Asian countries should focus on enhancing connectivity. " has emerged as a new way for connection between India and Kyrgyzstan," he added.

He said that Kyrgyzstan is renowned for organic products, mountain honey, walnuts, dairy products, textiles, railways, hydropower and mineral tourism and India wants to seek cooperation in these sectors.

informed that in order to boost business-to-business between India and Central Asia, a 'Namaskar Eurasia' trade fair will be organised in Bishkek this year.

The trade between the two countries was USD 24.98 million in 2016-17. India's exports to Kyrgyzstan was USD 22.66 million whereas Kyrgyz exports to India was USD 2.32 million.

Apparel and clothing, leather goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, fine and tea are some of the important items that India exports to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz exports to India consist of raw hides, metalliferous ores and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)