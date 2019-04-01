Money laundering case: ED files charge sheet against Umer Madani in Delhi Court

The (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint against Mohd Umer Madani, allegedly an active member of banned terrorist outfit in a case.

The charge sheet was filed in the special court, PMLA,

"Investigation under PMLA was initiated on the basis of FIR by Special Cell, Police recovered Fake Indian Currency equivalent to INR 50000/-, USD 8000, Nepali Currency (NPR) 4067 besides other incriminating documents from the possession of Mohd. Umer Madani, a (LeT) militant based in Nepal, who was operating as an organizer for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba," the statement mentioned.

During the investigation under PMLA, it was revealed that Madani was maintaining various in wherein huge amounts of cash was deposited and subsequently withdrawn by him. It is on record that he didn't have a source of income except the money provided by his handlers from and that Madani was regularly coming to and other states of for funding modules for carrying out terrorist activities.

PMLA investigation revealed that he was involved in and USD 8000 and Nepali Currency NPR 4067 recovered from him was meant for carrying out terrorist activities in

It was revealed during an investigation by the special cell that Madani was the right hand of and Lashkar-e-Taiba Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhwi, both residents of and key conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

"Madani was working to spot talents for terrorist activities, to organize training in camps, launching Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in via Indo- border and distributing funds to the modules of Lashkar-e-Taiba in India and for terrorist activities," the ED statement said.

It was also revealed that he was involved in hatching conspiracy with other LeT militants in order to carry out terrorist and disruptive activities in India.

