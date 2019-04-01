Money laundering case: ED files charge sheet against Umer Madani in Delhi Court

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint against Mohd Umer Madani, allegedly an active member of banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in a money laundering case.
The charge sheet was filed in the special court, PMLA, Patiala House Court.
"Investigation under PMLA was initiated on the basis of FIR by Special Cell, Delhi Police. Police recovered Fake Indian Currency equivalent to INR 50000/-, USD 8000, Nepali Currency (NPR) 4067 besides other incriminating documents from the possession of Mohd. Umer Madani, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant based in Nepal, who was operating as an organizer for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba," the statement mentioned.
During the investigation under PMLA, it was revealed that Madani was maintaining various bank accounts in Nepal wherein huge amounts of cash was deposited and subsequently withdrawn by him. It is on record that he didn't have a source of income except the money provided by his handlers from Pakistan and that Madani was regularly coming to Bihar and other states of India for funding Lashkar-e-Taiba modules for carrying out terrorist activities.
PMLA investigation revealed that he was involved in money laundering and USD 8000 and Nepali Currency NPR 4067 recovered from him was meant for carrying out terrorist activities in India.
It was revealed during an investigation by the special cell that Madani was the right hand of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhwi, both residents of Pakistan and key conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
"Madani was working to spot talents for terrorist activities, to organize training in Lashkar camps, launching Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in India via Indo-Nepal border and distributing funds to the modules of Lashkar-e-Taiba in India and Nepal for terrorist activities," the ED statement said.
It was also revealed that he was involved in hatching conspiracy with other LeT militants in order to carry out terrorist and disruptive activities in India.
