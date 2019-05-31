Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel

-
ALSO READ
Modi now questioning Patel's vision: Rahul
Mahatma's grandson contrasts Sardar Patel's prison pastime with grand statue
Sardar Patel statue not built to spite Nehru: Modi
EC rejects poll code violation plaints against holding of CWC
PM Modi insulting Sardar Patel for political gains: Ahmed Patel
-
Before assuming work on the first day of his second tenure as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by offering flowers to their small marble statues at his office on Friday.
As he stepped into his office, Modi offered roses at the feet of the statutes before assuming the chair.
Later, the PM signed the first file approving a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund before chairing the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.
Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 seat mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU