Union government's revenue receipts at Rs 97,631 crore in April

The has pegged the revenue receipts for the month of April of the current financial year at Rs 97,631 crore, comprising Rs 71,637 crore tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 23,293 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 2,701 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

In a statement, Union Ministry said on Friday: "Total expenditure incurred by the is Rs 2,54,679 crore (9.15 per cent of corresponding BE 19-20), out of which Rs 2,24,091 crore is on revenue account and Rs 30,588 crore is on capital account."

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 19,557 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 68,974 crore is on account of major subsidies, said the ministry.

According to the Ministry, Rs 49,544 crore has been transferred to the state governments as devolution of share of taxes by Government up to this period, which is Rs 6,245 crore lower than the previous year.

"Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans (Rs 350 crore) and disinvestment of PSUs (Rs 2,351 crore)," added the ministry.

The (CSO) on Friday released the data, saying that India's (GDP) growth rate for the fourth quarter -- January-March -- slipped to 5.8 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the full financial year 2019.

