Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh

The High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Yadav Singh, former of Noida and an accused in the (DA) case.

Justice of the HC rejected the bail plea of Singh.

Singh had filed the bail plea in the HC after a (CBI) court rejected his plea earlier.

for CBI, Gyan Prakash claimed that Singh is accused of corruption to the tune of rupees 954.38 crores.

The CBI had filed charge sheet against Singh's wife, two daughters, son, daughter-in-law, chartered Mohan Lal Rathi, three firms and a charitable trust in 2017.

The CBI said that the assets were allegedly acquired between 2004 and 2015.

Singh and his wife's income increased by 500 and 1400 times respectively during his term as the in Noida according to the CBI.

