Mohalla clinics will provide quality health care: Labour Minister Gopal Rai

Inaugurating two mohalla clinics in Babarpur, Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics will provide quality primary health care services to the people at their doorstep.

The two Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are located in Ghonda Chowk and North Ghonda of Babarpur's Krishna Park area.

"The Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics will provide basic medical care based on standard treatment protocols which include curative care for common illnesses like fever, diarrhoea, skin problems, respiratory problems etc., first aid for injuries and burns, dressing and management of minor wounds and referral services," Rai said.

"All lab investigations are to be carried out by the empanelled laboratory for the clinics. All drugs, as per the essential drug list, shall be provided free of cost to the patients.

"It will also provide - preventive services such as antenatal and postnatal care of pregnant women, assessment of nutritional status, counselling, preventive and promotive component of national/state health programmes," he added.

Healthcare information, education and awareness will also be provided at the clinics.

