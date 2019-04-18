Mohammad Amir left out of Pakistan's preliminary WC squad

Mohammad Amir, the pace bowler, has been left out of Pakistan's preliminary 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, chief-selector announced on Thursday.

However, he has been included in the ODI and T20I series against England, which will be played in the month of May.

Amir starred in final in 2017, in which he was awarded the Man of the Match, but since then he went wicketless in nine out of 14 ODIs played since then.

The team that has been picked for the upcoming World Cup, includes 11 players from the side that won in England and

Players retained from winning party include (captain), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, and

team will be led by

"While picking the side, we've tried to cover all bases by assessing our strengths as well as analysing each opponent, the match venues and the event format," chief Selector said during the announcement of the squad.

"In Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, and Mohammad Hasnain, has probably the most attacking and lethal unit, which has variation and variety to take wickets and keep the opponents under pressure," he added.

The team also announced squads for the ODI and T20I series against England.

Pakistan's 15-member squad for the World Cup: (wk, c), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi,

Pakistan's 17-member squad for the ODI and T20I series against England: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk, c), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir,

takes on England in a one-off T20I and five-match ODI series beginning from May 5.

The team will play against and in the warm-up matches before on May 24 and 26.

faces in their opening match of on May 31.

