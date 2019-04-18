Stiaan van Zyl extends his contract with Sussex

South African Stiaan van Zyl's contract with the English county club has got an extension.

"I am extremely grateful to sign an extension with Sussex," Sussex's website, on Thursday, quoted as saying.

The 31-year old joined ahead of the 2017 season and since then scored over 1500 first-class runs for the club at an average of over 44.

"Since starting in 2017, I've enjoyed every second at the club and with my team-mates. I'm looking forward to many more games with this wonderful club," he said.

head coach, praised and said "We're delighted that Stiaan has agreed to continue his career at the club. He's a senior batsman of international quality who contributes significantly with his performances and he's a great lad on top of that."

"We like to make sure our players are learning from each other and Stiaan sets a great example in terms of his approach to his preparation as well as how he goes about things out in the middle," he added.

