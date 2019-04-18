Dinesh Chandimal not named in Sri Lanka's 15-member WC squad

Milinda Siriwardana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Jeevan Mendis made a comeback to the Sri Lanka team while it decided to go without Dinesh Chandimal in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.
The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka side will have experienced players like Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera. However, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga and Akila Dananjaya did not find a spot in the team announced on Thursday.
Interestingly, Karunaratne, who has not played a single ODI since the last World Cup, now finds himself leading the team for the premier event.
Also, Sri Lanka have not announced their vice-captain and said that it will vary from 'match-to-match'.
Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU