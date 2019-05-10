Mohun Bagan appoint Jose Antonio Vicuna as new coach

-
Mohun Bagan have announced on Friday that Jose Antonio Vicuna will take over as their new coach for the 2019-20 season.
The 47-year old is a UEFA Pro Licence holder and has experience of coaching in Spain and Poland. He won the Polish League and the Polish Cup in 2012-13 as part of Legia Warsaw coaching staff. In 2015-16, he won the Polish Super Cup as part of the Lech Poznan coaching staff.
"We have spoken with Kibu and he is happy and excited about the challenges of coaching in Mohun Bagan," Mohun Bagan's official website quoted directors Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, as saying.
"Kibu has the ability, knowledge and experience. He promotes young players and has a style and a way of working similar to ours. He has a philosophy of the game that is very much like Mohun Bagan's philosophy and is a hard worker. Also, he is passionate about applying advanced technology to both training and matches," they added.
Vicuna has coached prominent footballers like Raul Garcia, Cesar Azpilicueta, Nacho Monreal and Javi Martinez.
