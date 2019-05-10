Luis Suarez ruled out for 4-6 weeks due to knee injury

Barcelona's striker will be out of action for at least 4 to 6 weeks after going through an arthroscopic surgery on a medial meniscus, revealed on Thursday.

also stated that the Uruguayan striker had undergone and this marks his end to the domestic season.

The striker will now miss the three remaining fixtures this season, the league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against on 25 May in

This has also put him in doubt for the upcoming Copa America.

" has a medial in his right and has been operated on by Dr.Cugat, undergoing under the supervision of the Club's medical staff. The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks," said in an official statement.

Suarez did not represent his country in the last edition of Copa America, in which the team was eliminated by in the group stages.

The 32-year-old striker has shown great form for Barcelona this season as he has scored 25 goals (21 in the league, 3 in the Copa del Rey and 1 in the Champions League).

Suarez also scored a hat-trick in the El Clasico clash against Real Madrid earlier this season.

was knocked out of in the semi-finals stage as they were stunned by FC 4-0 in the second leg semi-final.

Barca had won the first leg semi-final 3-0 against but after suffering loss in the second leg, Barca lost the semi-final bout on 4-3 aggregate.

Copa America starts on June 15 and will take on in their first match of the tournament on June 17.

