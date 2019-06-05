Monsoon to reach Kerala in next 48 hours, late by 10-15 days for NCR, predicts Skymet

will reach in next 48 hours, while people in the capital region (NCR) will have to wait for some more days for the rain, said private forecast agency here on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Samar Chaudhary, a at Skymet, said: " is expected to reach within the next 48 hours. The normal dates of monsoon for and its adjoining regions fall in the last week of June. It may, however, be delayed by some 10-15 days."

"This year monsoon will be weak due to El Nino and global warming. We are hopeful that monsoon rains will take place around 93 per cent, which is even lower than the average," he said.

Chaudhary said: "This is the second driest year in the last 65 years. Normal rainfall for pre-monsoon is 131.5 mm whereas the recorded rainfall till now is 99 mm. This condition is due to prevailing El Nino over the areas which will affect the landfall of monsoon."

"The easterly carrying moisture have kept the rising temperature under check in north Indian states but the temperature will continue to rise again due to heat waves here," he said.

The (IMD) defines average or normal rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

